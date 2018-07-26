Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A London Taxi driver who unloaded an unconscious man in the middle of the street before driving off is being sought by police.

Bizarre CCTV footage has been released by City Police have been hunting for the black cab driver who dragged the man out of his taxi by his feet in Fenchurch Place on a May morning.

The footage shows the taxi pulling up shortly after 6am on May 18 and the driver pulled a man out of the taxi. The unconscious man appears to have hit his head as he was being dragged out by his feet. The taxi then drives off, abandoning the man in the middle of the street.

Around 15 minutes later, an off-duty police officer discovered the man, and the taxi reappeared shortly afterwards.

Th driver even spoke to the officer but did not let on that he had been his passenger.

London Ambulance Service were called to the man, and was treated in hospital.

PC Christopher Hook, from the City of London Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident in May.

"To forcibly move a vulnerable person from your taxi and to leave them lying in the middle of the road is appalling and we need to find the man that did this.

“If you have any information on this incident, please call us on 0207 601 2222 and quote the reference number 2403".

To report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or give information via Crimestoppers.