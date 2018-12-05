Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bin man who tragically died in Northolt has been named locally.

Amey employee, Paul Abbott, was part of the crew collecting rubbish in Priors Field on Tuesday morning (December 4) before a "serious incident" occured.

Emergency services were called at 7.30am to reports of a bin lorry involved in a crash with a person and despite efforts from paramedics, Mr Abbott, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has been reported that he was a father of six, who was from Greenford.

One friend who previously worked with Mr Abbott said he was a "decent man" who "worked all his life, loved his family and his football." Mr Abbott was a Queen's Park Rangers fan.

It has previously been reported that Mr Abbot died after being struck by the bin lorry, which was being driven by a colleage.

Moments before he died, Mr Abbott reportedly "pushed his colleague out of the way" of the bin lorry, saving his life.

"Truly heartbroken," said one man on social media.

Another said: "Very sad. Tomorrow is not a given. Keep safe and love one another."

(Image: Katherine Clementine)

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday Mr Abbott's next of kin were informed, although a spokesman for the force said formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination is also to be carried out in due course, while the driver of the lorry is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Amey, the company contracted by Ealing Council to carry out environmental and waste services, says it is working with Scotland Yard to establish how Mr Abbott came to die.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our employees has died," said James Haluch, managing director of Amey Highways.

"We are unable to provide further details about this incident at present.

“However, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family, friends and colleagues affected. We are working with the police to establish how this tragic event has taken place."

Following the incident, other collection crews working in Ealing on Tuesday were told the news and sent home.

If you knew Mr Abbott and would like to pay tribute, email samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

To recap how the incident unfolded, go to our live blog here.