A popular restaurant in Westfield shopping centre is preparing to welcome back diners as a three-week long refurbishment draws to an end.

Bill's is set to reopen soon and will offer hungry customers a new look menu in a new look environment.

The restaurant in the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre is one of three Bill’s restaurants rolling out new concept sites to test drive an evolved experience and menu.

It will offer dishes currently not available at other Bill's restaurants, while other changes will include the introduction of small plates, aimed for those enjoying some afterworks drinks.

The restaurant is remaining in the same location within the Ariel Way shopping centre.

Other Bill's restaurants chosen as concept sites are in St Martins Courtyard in Covent Garden and St Albans.

Westfield shopping centre is itself undergoing its own transformation as the finishing touches are added to its £600 million extension ahead of the grand opening next month.

It will make Westfeld London, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the largest shopping centre in Europe .

When will Bill's reopen?

The restaurant will start serving customers again on Monday (February 19).

It will open seven days a week.

