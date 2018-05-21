The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The worst UK airports for flight delays have been revealed and one west London airport is among the nation's least punctual, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data.

While London Luton Airport has the longest delays, Press Association analysis of CAA figures found London Heathrow was top performer.

An average delay at Luton Airport was a shocking 19.7 minutes in 2017, while the average delay across the 25 UK airports assessed in the study was 15 minutes.

Heathrow is the busiest UK airport but came out on top when it came to punctuality with aircrafts typically taking off just 11 minutes late.

The ranking doesn't consider cancelled flights but takes into account every scheduled and charter flight from 25 of the UK's major airports in 2017.

London City Airport came in a close second after London Heathrow for the shortest delays with an average added wait of 11.6 minutes.

Luton Airport was the UK's worst airport for delays with flights taking off an average 19.7 minutes lates.

A spokeswoman for London Luton said: "We regret any delay our passengers experience."

She added that punctuality was influenced by "many factors" outside its control such as air traffic control strikes, late arriving aircraft, bad weather and congested airspace.

Punctuality data enables passengers to "make informed choices about which airports they fly from", a CAA spokesman said.

(Image: Getty Images)

"The aviation industry should constantly strive to improve punctuality to enhance the passenger experience," he added.

A spokesman for the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said "outdated" airspace infrastructure limits the efficiency of flights.

"The UK needs to modernise its airspace," he explained. "Airports are working with air traffic service providers and the Government to plan and deliver the necessary changes so everyone can continue to fly with a minimum of delays."

Passengers on delayed flights from UK airports are entitled to assistance and compensation depending on the cause and length of the disruption.

When flights are delayed for more than two hours, airlines have to provide free access to phone calls or emails, meals and refreshments, as well as hotel accommodation if an overnight stay is required.

Passengers can also claim compensation when flights are delayed by more than three hours unless there are "extraordinary circumstances" such as severe weather or a security alert.

Payouts range from 250 euro (£219) to 600 euro (£524) depending on the length of the flight and how long it was delayed.

Alex Neill, a managing director at consumer group Which?, said delays are "one of the most frustrating things about travelling" and urged passengers to "claim what they are entitled to".

She added that airlines should introduce automatic compensation so people receive what they are owed "without having to jump through hoops"

Full list of London airport punctuality figures

Here is the average delay for all departures from six of London's busiest airports in 2017, according to Press Association analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data.

1. London Luton 19.7 mins

2. Gatwick 18.9 mins

3. London Stansted 16.7 mins

4. London Southend 13.5 mins

5. London City 11.6 mins

6. London Heathrow 11.0 mins

Full list of punctuality figures at 25 of the UK's busiest airports in 2017

1. London Luton 19.7 mins

2. London Gatwick 18.9 mins

3. Jersey 18.7 mins

4. Durham Tees Valley 18.6 mins

5. Birmingham 18.2 mins

6. Bristol 17.6 mins

7. Belfast International 16.7 mins

= Manchester 16.7 mins

= London Stansted 16.7 mins

10. Aberdeen 16.1 mins

11. Edinburgh 15.8 mins

12. Cardiff 15.7 mins

13. Glasgow 15.0 mins

14. Doncaster Sheffield 14.3 mins

15. Liverpool 14.0 mins

16. London Southend 13.5 mins

= Southampton 13.5 mins

18. East Midlands International 13.3 mins

19. Newcastle 12.8 mins

20. Bournemouth 12.3 mins

21. Exeter 11.9 mins

22. London City 11.6 mins

23. Belfast City 11.3 mins

= Leeds Bradford 11.3 mins

25. London Heathrow 11.0 mins