If you are a lager drinker and you may just settle for 'the usual' in the local, but if you are a real ale aficionado you will want to know the best watering holes for the ideal pint of the good stuff.

So real ale enthusiasts can now rejoice, as latest edition of the Good Beer Guide has now been published and 44 pubs from across West London grace the pages.

Published by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) it lists what members believe to be the best pubs in the UK for real ale.

Joining the carefully selected pubs is the Dodo Micropub in Hanwell, which opened in 2017. It is a small community focused pub serving a range of cask ales and some popular snacks.

(Image: Lucy Do/Dodo Micropub)

Owner Lucy Do said: "We offer a constantly rotating line up of five ales and have approximately 20 bottles or cans that also change regularly.

"We often have local ales on and you can expect to see Weird Beard Brew Co on the menu a lot being Ealing's finest craft beer brewery and just down the road from The Do.

"We have a selection of pub snacks like charcuterie, pork pies and scotch eggs, and the first Sunday of every month is 'Free Cheeseboard Sunday'.

"We work with local food businesses to host monthly food pop ups down The Dodo and also let patrons bring in their fish and chips from The Golden Chip which is just down the road from the pub."

Lucy opened the venue after she visited a micropub in Kent and she encourages a community vibe by having no music, fruit machines or televisions to allow conversation to be the main form of entertainment.

Good Beer Guide veterans The Fox, also in Hanwell, made the list again for the 15th time.

Gene Hughes, manager, said: "We are traditional English pub that is privately owned which allows us to serve what beer we want.

"We have eight beers and ales from local breweries and further afield- three are standard and five on roatation.

"The ambiance here is very family orientated and plus dogs are allowed in - so we get walkers from the canals popping in."

All of the pubs listed in the Good Beer Guide 2019 are democratically selected by members of CAMRA who make recommendations of their favourite pubs to their local CAMRA branch.

Which West London Pubs are in the guide?

The pubs in West London that have made it into 2019's book are...

Champion, 1 Wellington Terrace, Bayswater, W2 4LW

Leinster Arms, 17 Leinster Terrace, Bayswater, W2 3EU

Victoria, 10A Stratheam Place, Paddington W2 2NH - close to Hyde Park

Bridge House, 13 Westbourne Terrace Road, Maida Hill, W2 6NG

Mad Bishop & Bear, Upper Level, Paddington Station, W2 1HB

George & Dragon, 183 High Street, Acton, W3 9DJ

Red Lion & Pineapple, 281 High Street, Acton, W3 9BP

West London Trades Union Club, 22-35 High Street, Acton, W3 6ND

Castle, 140 Victoria Road, North Acton, W3 6UL

Mawson Arms/Fox & Hounds, 110 Chiswick Lane South, Chiswick, W4 2QA

Tabard, 2 Bath Road, Bedford Park, W4 1LW

Grove, 1 Ealing Green, Ealing, W5 5Qx

Sir Michael Balcon, 46 - 47 The Mall, Ealing, W5 3TJ

Greystoke, 7 Queens Parade, North Ealing, W5 3HU

Andover Arms, 57 Aldensley Road, Hammersmith, W6 0DL

Dove, 19 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, W6 9TA

Plough & Harrow, 120 - 124 King Street, Hammersmith, W6 0QU

Dodo Micropub, 52 Boston Road, Hanwell, W7 3TR

Fox, Green Lane, Hanwell, W7 2PJ

Grosvenor, 127 Oaklands Road, Hanwell, W7 2DT

Elephant & Castle, 40 Holland Street, Kensington, W8 4LT

Churchill Arms, 119 Kensington Church Street, Kensington, W8 7LN

Windsor Castle, 114 Campden Hill Road, Kensington, W8 7AR

Union Tavern, 45 Woodfield Road, Maida Hill, W9 2 BA

The Defector's Weld, 170 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, W12 8AA

Forester, 2 Leighton Road, Hanwell, W13 9EP

Owl & Pussycat, 106 Northfield Avenue, South Ealing, W13 9RT

Express Tavern, 56 Kew Bridge Road, Brentford, TW8 0EW

Magpie & Crown, 128 High Street, Brentford, TW8 8EW

Moon on the Square, 30 The Centre, High Street, Feltham, TW13 4AU

Jolly Coopers, 16 High Street, Hampton, TW12 2SJ

Mute Swan, 3 Palace Gate, East Molesey, KT8 9BN

Roebuck, 27 Hampton Road, Teddington, TW12 1JN

Foresters Arms, 45 High Street, Hampton Wick, KT1 4DG

Botwell Inn, 25 - 29 Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, UB3 3EB

Moon Under Water, 84-88 Staines Road, Hounslow, Tw3 3LF

Crown, 174 Richmond Road, Twickenham, TW1 2NH

Masons Arms, 41 Walpole Road, Teddington, TW11 8PJ

The Rifleman, 7 Fourth Cross Road, Twickenham, TW2 5EL

Sussex Arms, 15 Staines Road, Twickenham, TW2 5BG

White Swan, Riverside, Twickenham, TW1 3DN

William Webb Ellis, 24 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3RR

Good Yarn, 132 Hugh Street, Uxbridge, UB8 1JX

Queen's Head, 54 Windsor Street, Uxbridge, UB8 1AB

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide is available to pre-order here.