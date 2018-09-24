If you are a lager drinker and you may just settle for 'the usual' in the local, but if you are a real ale aficionado you will want to know the best watering holes for the ideal pint of the good stuff.
So real ale enthusiasts can now rejoice, as latest edition of the Good Beer Guide has now been published and 44 pubs from across West London grace the pages.
Published by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) it lists what members believe to be the best pubs in the UK for real ale.
Joining the carefully selected pubs is the Dodo Micropub in Hanwell, which opened in 2017. It is a small community focused pub serving a range of cask ales and some popular snacks.
Owner Lucy Do said: "We offer a constantly rotating line up of five ales and have approximately 20 bottles or cans that also change regularly.
"We often have local ales on and you can expect to see Weird Beard Brew Co on the menu a lot being Ealing's finest craft beer brewery and just down the road from The Do.
"We have a selection of pub snacks like charcuterie, pork pies and scotch eggs, and the first Sunday of every month is 'Free Cheeseboard Sunday'.
"We work with local food businesses to host monthly food pop ups down The Dodo and also let patrons bring in their fish and chips from The Golden Chip which is just down the road from the pub."
Lucy opened the venue after she visited a micropub in Kent and she encourages a community vibe by having no music, fruit machines or televisions to allow conversation to be the main form of entertainment.
Good Beer Guide veterans The Fox, also in Hanwell, made the list again for the 15th time.
Gene Hughes, manager, said: "We are traditional English pub that is privately owned which allows us to serve what beer we want.
"We have eight beers and ales from local breweries and further afield- three are standard and five on roatation.
"The ambiance here is very family orientated and plus dogs are allowed in - so we get walkers from the canals popping in."
All of the pubs listed in the Good Beer Guide 2019 are democratically selected by members of CAMRA who make recommendations of their favourite pubs to their local CAMRA branch.
Which West London Pubs are in the guide?
The pubs in West London that have made it into 2019's book are...
Champion, 1 Wellington Terrace, Bayswater, W2 4LW
Leinster Arms, 17 Leinster Terrace, Bayswater, W2 3EU
Victoria, 10A Stratheam Place, Paddington W2 2NH - close to Hyde Park
Bridge House, 13 Westbourne Terrace Road, Maida Hill, W2 6NG
Mad Bishop & Bear, Upper Level, Paddington Station, W2 1HB
George & Dragon, 183 High Street, Acton, W3 9DJ
Red Lion & Pineapple, 281 High Street, Acton, W3 9BP
West London Trades Union Club, 22-35 High Street, Acton, W3 6ND
Castle, 140 Victoria Road, North Acton, W3 6UL
Mawson Arms/Fox & Hounds, 110 Chiswick Lane South, Chiswick, W4 2QA
Tabard, 2 Bath Road, Bedford Park, W4 1LW
Grove, 1 Ealing Green, Ealing, W5 5Qx
Sir Michael Balcon, 46 - 47 The Mall, Ealing, W5 3TJ
Greystoke, 7 Queens Parade, North Ealing, W5 3HU
Andover Arms, 57 Aldensley Road, Hammersmith, W6 0DL
Dove, 19 Upper Mall, Hammersmith, W6 9TA
Plough & Harrow, 120 - 124 King Street, Hammersmith, W6 0QU
Dodo Micropub, 52 Boston Road, Hanwell, W7 3TR
Fox, Green Lane, Hanwell, W7 2PJ
Grosvenor, 127 Oaklands Road, Hanwell, W7 2DT
Elephant & Castle, 40 Holland Street, Kensington, W8 4LT
Churchill Arms, 119 Kensington Church Street, Kensington, W8 7LN
Windsor Castle, 114 Campden Hill Road, Kensington, W8 7AR
Union Tavern, 45 Woodfield Road, Maida Hill, W9 2 BA
The Defector's Weld, 170 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, W12 8AA
Forester, 2 Leighton Road, Hanwell, W13 9EP
Owl & Pussycat, 106 Northfield Avenue, South Ealing, W13 9RT
Express Tavern, 56 Kew Bridge Road, Brentford, TW8 0EW
Magpie & Crown, 128 High Street, Brentford, TW8 8EW
Moon on the Square, 30 The Centre, High Street, Feltham, TW13 4AU
Jolly Coopers, 16 High Street, Hampton, TW12 2SJ
Mute Swan, 3 Palace Gate, East Molesey, KT8 9BN
Roebuck, 27 Hampton Road, Teddington, TW12 1JN
Foresters Arms, 45 High Street, Hampton Wick, KT1 4DG
Botwell Inn, 25 - 29 Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, UB3 3EB
Moon Under Water, 84-88 Staines Road, Hounslow, Tw3 3LF
Crown, 174 Richmond Road, Twickenham, TW1 2NH
Masons Arms, 41 Walpole Road, Teddington, TW11 8PJ
The Rifleman, 7 Fourth Cross Road, Twickenham, TW2 5EL
Sussex Arms, 15 Staines Road, Twickenham, TW2 5BG
White Swan, Riverside, Twickenham, TW1 3DN
William Webb Ellis, 24 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3RR
Good Yarn, 132 Hugh Street, Uxbridge, UB8 1JX
Queen's Head, 54 Windsor Street, Uxbridge, UB8 1AB
CAMRA's Good Beer Guide is available to pre-order here.