West London was illuminated by hundreds of lightning bolts as a storm swept across the capital on Saturday night (May 26).

As the UK was struck by lightning up to 20,000 times, London Fire Brigade took 505 weather-related calls - most of which about flooding in the capital.

The torrential rain which swept across west London meant Kew Gardens saw more than half an inch of rainfall in just an hour.

As the yellow weather warning began at midnight, west Londoners captured the "mother of all thunderstorms" on camera.

From Harrow to Chiswick , take a look at the best videos and pictures taken by you from last night's thunderstorm.

As west London residents recover from the dramatic storm last night, forecasters have warned of more stormy weather throughout Sunday (May 27).

A Met Office yellow weather warning of heavy thunderstorms is in place until 6am on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28), covering much of England and all of Wales.

Lorna Ko filmed the lightning striking in Chiswick last night.

Met Office meteorologist Charlie Powell said information suggested there were "somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 strikes across the UK during the overnight period".

He explained: "Temperatures overnight did not fall much below 15 or 16 degrees, for the end of May that's a pretty hot and humid night so everything was primed.

"We had some storms coming in from northern France and some building up in the Channel and they sort of spread out and have been working their way in.

"It looks like there just one huge area of thundery showers that worked across London just before midnight."

In Hillingdon , Paul Toovey captured lightning as the storm was underway.

Storms are forecast to begin in west London on Sunday (May 27) at around 1pm, lasting until around 10pm. For more on today's forecast and weather warning, click here .

Did you capture last night's storm? You can send your pictures and videos to katy.clifton@reachplc.com.