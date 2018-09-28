Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're in dire need of a hangover cure, a boozy brunch with the girls or a chilled catch up with an old friend - a late breakfast is the perfect excuse to taste delicious food and hang out with your mates.

While the avocado and toast trend continues to dominate our social media feeds, make sure you don't miss out by venturing out to one of London's classiest spots - Chelsea .

From bottomless brunches and homemade pastries to healthy eating and sophisticating dining, Chelsea has a lot to offer when it comes to a late morning breakfast and tipple.

We've picked our favourite brunch spots in sophisticated Chelsea that are perfect for the lazy weekends and catch up drinks.

Bluebird

Featured in Channel 4 reality series, Made in Chelsea, this stunning restaurant is for the ultimate swanky brunchers.

It might not be a one for when you're feeling fragile after a big night out, but if you're looking for a classy catch up with your best friend without feeling guilty for consuming too many calories, look no further.

The weekend brunch menu offers an array of sophisticated dishes from eggs with pastrami, pickled cabbage and hollandaise sauce to sweet potato hash with shitake, kale and poached egg.

To wash it down, you can go for an orange juice or a mocktail, however, if you're feeling a more boozy brunch vibe then why not add a cheeky prosecco or aperol spritz to the meal?

Address: 350 King's Road, Chelsea, SW3 5UU

Phone number: 020 7559 1000

Website: bluebird-restaurant.co.uk

Megan's

This hidden gem just over the border into Fulham is where you can find the area's best all day brunch.

The independent café offers a more modest menu but that doesn't mean it isn't super delicious.

You can grab a homemade pastry or seeded granola and coffee to go or natter with your pal over a vegan earth bowl (smashed avocado, kale, chili, hummus, spinach, quinoa), coco berry overnight oats or if you're a meat eater, try out the traditional 'Megan's Brunch'.

There's also an entire section which offers an array of egg based combos with halloumi, salmon, chorizo and mushrooms as well as numerous healthy smoothies and juices.

And don't forget to help yourself to the bubbles and try out the bottomless brunch.

Address: 571 King's Road, Fulham, SW6 2EB

Phone number: 020 7348 7139

Website: https://megans.co.uk

L'eto

If you want to broaden your brunch horizons then this quirky restaurant is the right place for you.

L'eto offers dozens of different types of brunches from around the world - from Moroccan and Turkish traditional breakfasts to Californian and Australian early morning snacks.

And it doesn't stop there, you can dig into French toast topped with strawberry rose jam and fruit, make your way through a stack of buckwheat and berry pancakes or tuck into a healthy bowl of acai and quinoa granola.

Address: 149 King's Road, Chelsea, SW3 5TX

Phone number: 020 7351 7656

Website: https://letocaffe.co.uk