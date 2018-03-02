Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving mother has spoken of her “emptiness” after a man was convicted of her son's manslaughter.

Vitalie Daikov was found guilty at Blackfriars Crown Court on Thursday (March 1) and will be sentenced next month.

It follows the death of Polish national Kamil Metler , who had come to the UK in search of a better life.

He had been savagely beaten by Daicov and was found collapsed by police officers and members of London Ambulance Service in the alleyway between Lampton Road and Montague Road in the early hours of October 8.

The 31-year-old had severe head injuries and died at the scene a short while later.

Following the conviction, police said Daikov can expect a lengthy jail term, while his heartbroken mother spoke of her loss and pain.

"I have not reconciled myself and I dare say I never will reconcile myself to the fact that my son is dead,” she said.

“I even feel a sort of emptiness, a void between his life and the grave. I did not see him dead and all of that has not got through to my consciousness.

“I try not to think about that, but the image of my son keeps coming back on sleepless nights and I feel a huge pain when I think how much he must have suffered when he was lying, having been beaten mercilessly by Daikov.

“Daikov left him dying slowly while he quietly strolled about the streets of London, he did not help him, he did not call the emergency services, he took no interest in what was happening to him."

The emergency services had been called to Montague Road at 2.52am on October 8 last year.

Witnesses said they had seen Mr Metler being kicked and stamped on the head as he was on the ground, and a post-mortem held at Uxbridge Mortuary confirmed his cause of death as head injuries.

Detectives established that Mr Metler, of Hounslow, had been in the Yates pub on Bath Road a few hours earlier.

The father of one was then seen on the street outside talking with a woman before they, and a man, moved along Lampton Road to the alleyway.

The woman was seen to run out of the alleyway back into Lampton Road shortly after and the man - later identified as Daicov - walked out of the alleyway in the opposite direction, into Montague Road and then in the direction of the High Street.

Daicov, 26, later argued that he feared he had been set up and was about to be robbed.

He was charged with murder on October 16, but found not guilty of this offence.

The woman was not arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Reynolds, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Kamil's family have told us that he travelled from Poland to London in the hope of a brighter future; one in which he could provide for his young son.

“This hope and optimism was cruelly taken by Daikov, who, in a moment of uncontrolled anger, took the life of an innocent man.

"Daikov said that he lost his self-control fearing the threat of immediate serious violence from Kamil who he believed was going to rob him.

“When confronted by Kamil he attacked him for a significant time raining kicks and punches to his head and face rendering him unconscious very quickly.

"He can expect a lengthy prison sentence for his actions that night."

Daicov will be sentenced on April 3.

