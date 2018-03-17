The video will start in 8 Cancel

A trio of beggars targeting worshippers outside a mosque in Hounslow have received a formal warning.

Each of the women were given a community protection warning (CPW) ordering them not to approach any individuals going to or from the Hounslow Jamia Masjid & Islamic Centre and ask them for money.

The strong action follows several reports of organised begging outside the mosque in Wellington Road South to coincide with end of Friday prayers.

Hounslow Council said further action will be taken against them if the warning is ignored.

The local police force and council enforcement officers have worked together with mosque leaders to tackle the issue.

Worshippers are being advised to make any donations to local homeless charities such as St Mungo's and The Soup Kitchen.

Hounslow Council’s cabinet member for community protection and enforcement, Councillor hanif Khan, said: “These individuals were specifically abusing the kindness of worshippers who were falsely led to believe that they are helping the homeless or destitute. It is clear that in this instance this was not the case.

“Giving to charity is one of the cornerstones of Islam and these individuals were taking advantage of that by lying about their circumstances.

“The Imam is also recommending that worshippers instead give their money or time to genuine charities, such as the homeless charity St Mungo’s or the local homeless charity, The Soup Kitchen, so their kind donations can really make a difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Sergeant Dave Turtle, Hounslow Police Faith & Community Engagement Officer, added: “This was a good result through close partnership with the mosque leaders, Hounslow Council’s enforcement team, those attending services and local residents.

“We will be advising attendees through a flyer to be distributed during Friday prayers to consider giving to relevant charities instead.”

