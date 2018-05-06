The video will start in 8 Cancel

Major supermarkets are urging customers not to use the following products amid fears they may be unsafe.

The stores are advising shoppers to avoid using the items and to return them to their place of purchase for a refund.

Lidl, Tesco and Sainsbury's are urgently recalling items over choking hazards, allergens and potentially dangerous pet food.

Here is a full list of the products you should look out for and information on what to do if you have bought any of them.

Tesco - BOL Foods, Caribbean Jerk Curry Veg Pot

Tesco is recalling BOL Foods, Caribbean Jerk Curry Veg Pot over fears they contain undeclared allergens.

The product contents do not match the product label which means the pot could contain the allergens sheep milk, goat milk and barley.

The affected BOL Foods, Caribbean Jerk Curry Veg Pot is the 345g pot, with the use by date of May 5, 2018.

If you have an allergy to sheep milk, goat milk or barley do not consume the product. If you are vegan, do not consume this product.

No other BOL Foods products are known to be affected.

To receive a replacement, send a picture of the affected item with the use-by date and the packaging to: BOL Foods, Studio 2, Westbourne Studios, 242 Acklam Rd, W10 5JJ or email hello@bolfoods.com .

Alternatively, the affected product can be returned to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

Tesco - Carousel Drive and Talk Emergency Vehicles

Tesco is also recalling the Carousel Drive and Talk Emergency Vehicles, including the police car, ambulance and fire engine.

A spokesman for the store said: "We have been made aware that the small directional wheel underneath the vehicle can become detached from the body of the vehicle.

"This small wheel has the potential to become a choking hazard."

If you have purchased one of the recalled vehicles please stop using it and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

Lidl - Aunt Bessie's Croquettes

Aunt Bessie's is recalling Aunt Bessie's Croquettes because the packs may also include potato balls that contain egg, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg. The affected product is only sold in Lidl.

The affected product is Aunt Bessie's Croquettes with a best before of June 2019. Batch codes: D47 352 03:09 to D47 352 03:20

Sainsbury's - pet food pouch selections

Sainsbury's is recalling a number of pet food pouches as long-term use could make pets ill. The following packets are being recalled:

Adult Complete Nutrition in Jelly

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy

Pack size: 48x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly

Pack size: 48x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Senior Complete Nutrition in Gravy

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

(Image: Julien Behal/PA Wire)

Puppy Complete Nutrition in Gravy

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Gravy

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Jelly

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat varieties)

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Fine Flakes in Broth

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat/fish varieties)

Pack size: 12x100g

Best-before date: All dates

A spokesman for Sainsbury's said: "High levels of vitamin D fed to a pet over a short period (weeks/months) should not cause concern.

"Over a longer period of feeding with excessive levels of vitamin D, symptoms can vary, but may include lethargy, stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea or excessive urination (polyuria)."