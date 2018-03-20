The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital following a "serious" motorbike crash in Bedfont on Monday morning (March 19).

The 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after his motorbike collided with a car in Staines Road at the junction with Page Road, Hounslow , shortly after 11am.

Emergency services and Metropolitan Police attended the scene at 11.10am where a car and motorbike were found in a collision.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) rushed the boy to hospital where he is said to remain in a "critical condition."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 11.10am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision in Staines Road at the junction with Page Road, Bedfont.

"A car and a motorcycle were in collision.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the rider of the motorcycle - a male aged 16 - was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains there in a critical condition."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene of the crash and no arrests have been made.

Police have launched an appeal for information following the incident and urge anyone who have had witnessed the crash to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merton Traffic Garage on 0208 543 5157.

