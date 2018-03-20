The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital following a crash with a car in Bedfont on Monday (March 19).

Images and video show an air ambulance at the scene of the "serious" crash in Staines Road Hounslow at the junction with Page Road.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, and police were called to a collision between a car and a motorbike at 11.10am.

A 16-year-old motorbike rider was rushed from the scene by London Air Ambulance (LAA) to hospital where he is said to be in a "critical condition."

Video taken by Bedfont resident, Adam Darr, shows a red air ambulance taking off from near Staines Road following the crash.

A London Ambulance Spokesman spokesman said: "We were called at 11.09am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision in Staines Road, Hounslow."

“We sent an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast cars, and an incident response officer to the scene – with the first paramedic arriving in less than seven minutes. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated a male at the scene and he was taken to a major trauma centre by air."

Metropolitan Police confirmed the driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 11.10am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision in Staines Road at the junction with Page Road, Bedfont.

"A car and a motorcycle were in collision.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the rider of the motorcycle - a male aged 16 - was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains there in a critical condition."

An appeal for information following the incident was launched on Tuesday (March 20) and anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merton Traffic Garage on 0208 543 5157.

