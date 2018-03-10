The video will start in 8 Cancel

A beauty salon owner has been ordered to pay £1,500 in costs and fines for providing treatments without a licence in Hounslow.

Marcin Durkacz, owner of Paradise Beauty Studio in Bellview Court, Hanworth Road, ignored warnings from Hounslow Council health and safety officers to cease trading and apply for a special treatments licence.

During two separate visits, Mr Durkacz was found providing U/V tanning treatments to members of the public without holding the required licence. It took a third visit before the company applied for a licence.

He was prosecuted by the council for licensing offences and ordered to pay a £500 fine, £1,000 in costs, and a victim surcharge of £50 after being found guilty at Ealing Magistrates' Court on February 21.

Council officers made a series of visits last year to beauty salons across the borough that were identified as operating without applying for a special treatment licence.

Councillor Hanif Khan, cabinet member for community protection and enforcement at Hounslow Council, said: “Beauty treatments carried out by those who are not properly trained can cause serious harm.

(Image: Hounslow Council)

"The council takes the issue of unlicensed treatments being offered to unsuspecting residents seriously.

"Businesses need to ensure that they have the correct licence, that their staff are fully qualified and that they have evidence that they are capable of carrying out such treatments.

"The safety of our residents and customers who use these businesses are our number one priority and this case demonstrates that businesses who knowingly break licensing conditions can face substantial fines and a court appearance.”

All businesses which offer special treatments must be registered with the council.

For more information on Hounslow Licensing.

