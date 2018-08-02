Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Miss London, 19-year-old Chiara King, wants to prove that beauty pageants are about more than fake tan and bikinis by battling negative stereotypes that she believes have "plagued competitions like Miss England for far too long".

Chiara, from Earl's Court, has made it through to the second round of the final of Miss England after winning the "Miss Beautiful Mind" stage in the first round, which comprised 49 contestants.

Miss Beautiful Mind is a general knowledge test, with questions on maths, geography and the history of the Miss England competition.

Through winning this particular round, Chiara was given an automatic ticket to the final which will be held in Nottingham on September 4.

Through winning this round, Chiara feels that she is challenging the negative stereotypes of beauty pageants by showing there's far more to these competitions than physical attractiveness.

"I think most people probably see pageants as places for fake tan and fake lashes, but that just isn't the case anymore," she explained.

"There are rounds like Miss Beautiful Mind where you actually have to have a lot more substance to you.

"I was a student scholar at college and I got A*, A*, A at A-level, so it's just unfair to make claims that contestants aren't intelligent.

(Image: Chiara King)

"To have a chance of getting far [in the competition], you have to do so many other things like charity work and rounds dedicated to sport to prove that you are a rounded individual rather than just a pretty face."

Chiara has already raised over £500 for charity by taking part in a 10km run, for which she dressed as Batwoman.

She also plans to volunteer at a local soup kitchen and will be doing work with Glass Door, a homeless charity based in London.

She's also a yoga instructor and recently raised money for a foundation which helps bring young children off the street and into boxing and yoga.

(Image: Chiara King)

"I will be heading out onto the streets with Glass Door for a night of sleeping rough in November," she said.

"The whole competition is a way for strong women to fight against stereotypes and challenge prejudices that a lot of people have.

"I want this to help me and the other girls to become role models for other generations by showing them that you can do so much more.

"It's not all about how you present yourself, but about how you build yourself through the competition.

"For example there are sporting and talent rounds, so you need to have a rounded skill-set to get far."

One of her biggest challenges will be the eco-dress competition, which replaced the swimsuit round in 2010.

This involves each contestant making a dress from scratch out of recyclable material, such as plastic.

"I have never sewn or made a dress in my life, but I've got a month to learn and I hope I can make something good," said Chiara.

(Image: Chiara King)

After winning Miss London, Chiara admits that she's having to do a lot more press than she thought, including a number of interviews for Polish newspapers.

"My mum is Polish so I've been getting her to translate for me. I don't speak a word of Polish!" she said.

But that's not to say she isn't a linguist, as Chiara is about to head to King's College in London to study Portuguese and management. She also has an A-level in Spanish so she's got a lot of bases covered.

If she were to win the final and become Miss England, Chiara would then head to Sanya in China for a month, with the Miss World final taking place on December 8.

If you would like to support Chiara, you can vote for her here.