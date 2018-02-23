Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beautician who pushed a police officer onto the tracks at a Tube station after taking a cocktail of drinks and drugs has been spared jail.

Paris Valeta Bregazzi, 30, had been on a prosecco binge when she barged off-duty PC Sam Chegwin onto the Tube line at Hangar Lane station.

The officer heard the woman become "abusive and aggressive" towards other passengers and asked her to "calm down" before pushing her in the chest, the Old Bailey heard.

Ms Bregazzi, who has born a man and had cosmetic surgery worth £10,000 including breast implants, then dumped the officer down into the tracks.

PC Chegwin's head landed inches from the live rail line but he scrambled back onto the platform and arrested Bregazzi.

She told officers she had downed four bottles of Italian bubbly and taken drugs during a wild night out.

Minutes later a train passed and the officer was 'extremely fortunate' to not have been killed.

The incident happened at 5.15am on July 17 last year.

(Image: PA)

The court heard Ms Bregazzi who has an "appalling" record of attacks on passengers, previously attacked staff and commuters at Highgate Station, East Finchley Station and Kings Cross Station.

She was detained in prison before pleading guilty to one count of doing an unlawful act on a railway with intent to endanger a person on November 21 2017.

Ms Bregazzi, of Archway Road, Islington, was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years on Tuesday (February 20).

The judge, Mr Recorder Jeremy Dein QC, said: "You reacted to Mr Chegwin's push by pushing him back, accepting that your push was excessive.

"I should say of course that Mr Chegwin is extremely fortunate that he wasn't seriously injured or killed, and so are you because you might well be here and now at this court facing far more serious charges.

"I take the view that Mr Chegwin pushed you genuinely believing that it was necessary in order to fend off the risk of violence unfolding and to minimise any possible danger to the public and I don't criticise his decision in any way.

"You reacted spontaneously, you had significant surgery on the part of the body with which he made contact although he didn't know that.

"You have a history of mental health difficulties and personality disorder.

(Image: PA)

"Despite hiccups you have come a considerable way to addressing your difficulties.

"He didn't consider he was making contact with a person such as yourself with a special vulnerability.

"I am satisfied in all the circumstances that the custody threshold is crossed but judging competing considerations I intend to impose a suspended sentence."

The judge said that Bregazzi must learn to control herself better in future.

Prosecutor Geoffrey Porter previously told the court PC Chegwin had pushed her because "he was concerned to make a 'safe space', as he puts it, between himself and Ms Bregazzi."

The court heard Bregazzi has struggled to deal with her parents "disowning her" and feels there is "absolutely no hope of a reconciliation" after she came out aged 19.

She was said to be left "full of anger and at the same time sadness" and is "desperate" to finish transitioning.

Judge Dein had previously released her on bail after telling the court he was "concerned" that she has been held in custody "in very difficult circumstances".

Judge Dein described her record as "appalling", with 39 convictions for 62 offences, including assault, harassment and shoplifting designer frocks dating back to 2007, as well as attacks on staff and commuters at several Tube stations.

But he felt the attack on PC Chegwin was a "low level" offence that could be dealt with by a suspended sentence.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .