A beautician who avoided jail for pushing an off-duty police officer onto a Tube track in Ealing has been locked up weeks later for attacking another police constable.

Paris Bregazzi, a transgender woman, was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years on February 20 after pushing the officer in Hanger Lane station.

Just over two months later, the 30-year-old was in the dock again for kneeing a constable in the chest and spraying perfume at a security guard at Waterloo Station.

At the Old Bailey on Tuesday (April 24), Judge Rebecca Poulet QC said Bregazzi had been treated with compassion over the Tube incident due to “considerable personal problems”.

However, she has now been jailed for 10 months for the “protection of the public”.

Last July, Bregazzi had drunk four bottles of Prosecco and was arguing with a friend in Hanger Lane station when PC Sam Chegwin intervened.

The off-duty officer pushed Bregazzi in the chest in a defensive manner, ignorant of the fact she had recently had extensive breast surgery.

She reacted by showing him with force, which sent him toppling onto the tracks, just inches from the line with a fast Tube train seven minutes away.

Sentencing on February 20, Recorder Jeremy Dein QC told her it was lucky PC Chegwin was not seriously hurt and that said he “could have been killed”.

He added: “The fact is he could have been killed by falling and hitting his head, electrocuted or hit by an on-coming train but mercifully he maintained his consciousness and composure and managed to clamber back onto the platform.”

On March 5, Bregazzi was seen in Stockwell Road, Brixton, acting “aggressively” to two elderly ladies at a bus stop and throwing wheelie bins in the street.

She threw a brick into the road, smashing the window of a parked Ford Fiesta, before walking in front of a bus, which swerved to avoid her, the Old Bailey heard.

She went on to knee arresting officer PC Florina Russ in the chest before she was restrained by colleagues from Metropolitan Police.

In a police interview, she explained she was "not in a good mood".

Bregazzi was on bail when she sprayed Lady Million perfume at security officer Rashpal Mudahar at Waterloo Station on March 10.

She went on to cause £200 damage to a cell at Brixton police station by throwing food at the walls, covering them in tomato ketchup.

Crystal meth was found stuffed inside her bra, but she was not charged over it, the court heard.

Bregazzi admitted assault and criminal damage and was brought from custody at Thameside men's jail to be sentenced.

The defendant was also dealt with for breaching her suspended sentence.

'Very damaged individual'

Mitigating, James Kelly described her as a "very damaged individual who is in emotional pain" and has a "problem with people in uniform".

He told the court that Bregazzi was due to be transferred to Belmarsh prison from Thameside.

Bregazzi has 64 previous convictions and has been diagnosed with a histrionic personality disorder.

Judge Poulet activated the suspended sentence and added four more months for the assaults.

The defendant was also given eight weeks for criminal damage to run concurrently.