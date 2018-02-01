The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman missing from Isleworth has now not been seen for three days,

Officers in Hounslow have launched a public appeal to trace Beata Polcyon.

The 42-year-old was last seen at around 6am on Tuesday (January 30), police have said.

Officers are urging anyone who has any information concerning her whereabouts, or believes they may have seen her, to contact the force.

(Image: MPS Hounslow)

A message posted on the @MPSHounslow Twitter account on Wednesday night (January 31) read: "Can you help us find missing Beata Polcyon dob 21/08/1975.

"She was last seen in Isleworth on the 30/01/18 at 6am. Do you know where she is?"

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 18MIS004280.

