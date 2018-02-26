The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Short-haul flights with British Airways (BA) are being affected at Heathrow and Gatwick airports as the Beast from the East strikes.

With weather conditions forecast to remain poor throughout the week, the airline has said it will have to cancel some services.

Air travel misery looks set to continue all week, with delays and disruptions expected until Friday (March 2).

BA has introduced a flexible rebooking option which will allow customers, whether or not their flight is operating, to rebook their flight to a later date, up to including Wednesday (March 21).

A statement from the airline said: "We are offering flexible rebooking options for all short-haul customers on flights to and from Gatwick and Heathrow this week due to the adverse weather conditions which are forecast.

"It is likely at times that the poor weather across parts of the UK and Europe will have an effect on our short-haul flight schedules.

"We are keeping the weather forecast this week under close review and will be doing all we can to minimise any delays or disruption."

It is not clear how many flights have been cancelled or delayed on the first day of snow showers at the London airports.

(Image: Getty Images/ AFP)

However those on cancelled services can claim a full refund if they no longer wish to travel.

Customers are advised to check their flights before leaving for the airport.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.