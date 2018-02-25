The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 100,000 tonnes of salt will be used to help combat ice and snow threatening to disrupt public transport in the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with local authorities to ensure London doesn't come to a standstill when the ' Beast from the East ' hits town.

According to the Met Office snow looks likely to start falling in London in the early hours of Monday (February 26) and could last throughout the week with heavy snow showers forecast for Thursday (March 1).

As freezing temperatures threaten to disrupt road and rail networks TfL has assured Londoners it has a plan to avert travel chaos.

Plans to prevent winter travel chaos:

Between TfL and the London boroughs, more than 100,000 tonnes of salt are available at key locations across the Capital for quick and easy access.

39 road gritters, as well as gritting quad-bikes and flatbed trucks will keep the roads, pavements clear.

A Cycle Superhighways grit spreader will keep cycling routes safe

London Underground tracks will be kept with plans to run de-icing trains overnight and platforms will be treated to keep them safe for customers

London Overground trains are fitted with de-icing tanks will be operating across the network to ensure conductor rails are free of ice.

Stations will be gritted and conductor rail heating has been installed at key parts of the network.

Managing director of surface transport at TfL, Gareth Powell, said: "Once again we have done everything possible to ensure that we have well-rehearsed procedures in place to minimise the consequences of any wintry weather.

"We’re working with London Councils and the emergency services to develop in-depth plans and keep the Capital moving.

"We would encourage customers to check before they travel, using our website or our Twitter feeds."

Check before you travel:

Londoners and visitors to the city are reminded to check before they travel during the severe cold weather period.

People should allow extra journey time where necessary and check before they travel here.

Chair of London Councils’ Transport and Environment Committee, Cllr Julian Bell, said: "London boroughs will continue to play their part in keeping transport running smoothly and safely as the capital braces itself for an icy winter.

"London boroughs are responsible for 95% of the capital’s roads and are working with TfL and other partners to keep key routes open and minimise disruption.

"Boroughs are implementing their carefully prepared plans to ensure key routes are salted and cleared when necessary.

"Please take care when travelling in adverse conditions and check the latest travel advice and information on what is happening in your area."

