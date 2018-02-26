The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 'Beast from the East' has definitely hit London, with snow already this week but what is the outlook for the next few days?

Well the snow we saw on Monday morning (February 26) was probably not the end of the cold spell.

There are amber weather warnings in place for London and the south east on Tuesday morning (February 27) and most of Wednesday (February 28) as well as yellow weather warnings across the week until Thursday.

The snow and bitterly cold air is moving in towards London from the Russian coast, and has been dubbed 'the Beast from the East'.

Temperatures over the next 24 hours are expected to drop as low as -4 C at 5am on Tuesday morning, with Weather.com predicting it will actually feel more like -9 C.

Hourly snow predictions

3 pm Monday February 26 Mostly cloudy

4 pm Partly cloudy

5 pm Snow showers

6 pm Few snow showers

7 pm Partly cloudy

8 pm Partly cloudy

9 pm Partly cloudy

10 pm Mostly cloudy

11 pm Partly cloudy

Midnight Partly cloudy

1 am Tuesday February 27 Partly cloudy

2 am Partly cloudy

3 am Partly cloudy

4 am Partly cloudy

5 am Mostly clear

6 am Clear

7 am Sunny

8 am Sunny

9 am Partly cloudy

10 am Few snow showers

11 am Few snow showers

12 pm Snow shower

1 pm Snow shower

2 pm Few snow showers

3 pm Cloudy

4 pm Mostly cloudy

