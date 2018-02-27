The video will start in 8 Cancel

Another amber weather warning has been issued for snow in London as the Beast from the East continues to chill the country.

Siberian air will continue to bring snow through the week, but the Met Office has increased the warning for Thursday (February 29) to amber.

The snow has potential to "intensify" according to forecasters at the Met Office, which may lead to a "significant" ice build up on Friday morning.

Weather forecasters believe there may be an increased easterly wind which will hit the capital's snowy streets.

Vehicles and passengers may be stranded, warn the country's top forecasters, as "deep snow" could block roads.

Disruption to public transport is also expected including delays and cancellations.

The Met Office has also warned of the possibility of long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities.

The Beast from the East, as it has been dubbed, is caused by arctic air from Russia making its way westwards towards Britain's eastern coast.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to dip as low as -3 and the weather warning stretches from 2pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The Siberian chill is anticipated to end on Friday as temperatures are expected to increase a touch on Saturday and Sunday.

