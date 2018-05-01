Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC's political panel show Question Time will be hosted in Kensington and Chelsea later this month.

Longstanding host David Dimbleby and a host of guests, yet to be announced, will be taking questions from the audience at St Peter's church in Notting Hill .

The show, which is the most popular political debate program in the country and changes location every week, travelling around the UK.

On Thursday, May 17, it will be held within walking distance of Grenfell Tower , which was destroyed in a fire nearly 11 months ago on June 14.

In the following weeks and months both the government and Kensington and Chelsea Council came under intense pressure, with austerity and the use of flammable cladding on the tower blamed for the scale of devastation.

Nearly a year after the fire, the government has admitted that it is unlikely that all the displaced people from Grenfell Tower, and some surrounding blocks, will be permanently rehoused by the first anniversary of the disaster.

The Question Time audience will include around 100 people, who will be specially selected in order to ensure political balance.

David Dimbleby, who has presented the show since 1994, said: "I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Kensington and Chelsea.

"What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind. It’s a chance for people in Kensington and Chelsea to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK."

If you would like to be a part of the audience at put forward questions to representatives of the government, opposition parties as well as commentators and public figures, visit the BBC's Question Time website or call 0330 123 9988.