The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man who pushed a commuter in front of an oncoming Tube train during a “random attack” at Bayswater station has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Alan Alencar, of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, was sitting on a bench at Bayswater station at around 5pm on November 2 last year.

CCTV showed him sat down watching a man approach an oncoming District Line train to board, at which point Alencar approached the commuter.

Without warning, Alencar decided to “push the man with both hands onto the track” and the Tube train ran over the spot where he was lying.

The man survived with injuries to his ankle, which required surgery, and a number of other injuries.

Alencar was arrested a short while later by officers from British Transport Police in the entrance hall to the station and was charged on November 3.

On Friday (February 9), he pleaded guilty to attempted murder at the Old Bailey .

(Image: Google)

Investigating officer detective inspector Ian Trantum said Alencar's actions could have easily cost the victim his life.

He said: “Miraculously, the victim in this case survived with relatively minor injuries, but this could have been much worse – he easily could have lost his life.

“The two men had not had any contact prior to this completely random attack.

“Alencar was quickly identified by CCTV and arrested by officers at the scene – we are pleased he chose guilty today in order to save the victim from facing a trial.

“Thankfully, incidents of this nature are extremely rare on the rail network and we'll now assist the court working towards the sentencing date.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .