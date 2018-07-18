Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Feltham and Heston MP Seema Malhotra has given her backing to people in Sparrow Farm Drive as they fight a last ditch battle to save their community centre from being bulldozed.

One resident said the only option left would be to lie down in front of the bulldozers if a county court judge decides they should be evicted from the Sparrow Farm Community Centre.

The community-run centre in Feltham was paid for by locals brick by brick and built from scratch in the 1960s, before being extended with a new building in the 1980s.

The self-funded club is seen by many as the heart of the community, hosting live music, community events, parties, Scouts, Brownies, zumba and much more.

But despite much opposition, Hounslow Council approved plans to build 25 homes with a smaller community space in 2017 and yesterday (Tuesday, July 17) sought approval for its eviction of resident use of the centre at Staines County Court.

It had to do this because it originally gave the land to the community on a 100-year lease which still has 41 years remaining.

The court case was adjourned so the residents will get a chance to put their case at a second heaing.

Mrs Malhotra says the proposed new centre won't be big enough for the kind of large community events currently held there.

She said: "There's very little else in the area for people to be able to walk to do things. It's a centre for young and old and there's no other venues in the local area like it.

"It has an emotional value to the community."

The campaign to save the centre has been the subject of numerous petitions and letters to the council.

On a petition on the 38 Degrees website, one resident who gave her name only as Ella W wrote: "Been going to this club for as long as I can remember. Have had so many memories in this place. Good and bad. My home away from home."

Another, who gave her name as Jessie A, added: "It's where I was raised and where I want to raise my kids."

Resident Amy Croft who is preparing the legal case said she was pleased the case was adjourned as it give the residents more time to put together their case which seeks to question the council's right to terminate the lease and the processes it has followed in granting planning permission.

She said there are numerous reasons why the grounds for the eviction notice are not secure.

But the council says the new community centre would be more than adequate for the community's needs.

The planning committee document from Hounslow Council which recommended the project for approval in 2017, says: "Although the proposal will result in a net reduction in community floor space on the site, it is necessary to consider whether there are any material considerations which would outweigh this matter.

"The proposed community centre would see a well-equipped and modern facility and flexible space which would be more functional and efficient than the current buildings on site.

"On balance, it is considered that the benefits of the development of the land, the more modern and higher quality community space together with the provision of 25 affordable housing units would outweigh the loss of community floor space in this instance and therefore approval is recommended."