A young woman was rushed to hospital after she was allegedly stabbed by a man close to Latchmere Recreation Ground in Battersea.

First responders attended Burns Road shortly after 8pm on Sunday (September 2) after receiving reports of an injured woman.

The victim in her 20s suffered "serious" injuries after she was stabbed in the residential street.

The attacker, who is believed to have been known to the young woman, fled the scene however he turned himself in at a police station later in the evening.

He has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH), Metropolitan Police confirmed.

"Police were called by LAS at 8.11pm on Sunday to Burns Road following reports of a stabbing," a police spokesman said.

"A female, thought to be aged in her 20s, is reported to have been attacked and stabbed by a male who then fled the scene.

"The victim was taken to a south London hospital. She is in a serious but stable condition.

"Later in the evening a male presented himself at a west London police station in connection with the incident.

"He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

"The victim and male arrested are believed to be known to each other," it was added.

The incident is the third stabbing to happen in west London in one week.

A young man was stabbed outside a garage in Isleworth on Saturday afternoon (September 1) - five days after another man was rushed to hospital after suffering stab wounds during west London's Notting Hill Carnival

The force is urging witnesses or anyone with further information to get in touch.

If you can help police with enquiries call 101 quoting CAD reference 6810/02SEP18.