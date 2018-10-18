Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation is under way after a man died after a fight in Battersea.

Men were reportedly fighting inside the communal area of a block of flats on Charlotte Despard Avenue at 5.30pm on Wednesday (October 17), police say.

But all suspects had fled the scene before police officers arrived.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, found a 46-year-old man with injuries from an assault, who they pronounced dead at the scene at 6.15pm.

The man's family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place soon.

So far, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call the incident room on 020 8721 4005, contact police via Twitter @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.