The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was rushed to hospital following a blaze that broke out at a Battersea block of flats on Tuesday morning (January 9).

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and four fire engines, were called to the fire in Thessaly Road, near the Patmore Estate at 8.12am.

A shocking image tweeted by London Fire Brigade shows black smoke billowing from one of the building's windows.

LFB confirmed the blaze had been contained to the flat of origin at around 9am.

LFB said one person was being treated at the scene by LAS and London Air Ambulance at around 9am.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

At 9.50am it confirmed a man had been taken to hospital.

An LAS spokesman said: "We were called at 8.13am today to Thessaly Road, Battersea to reports of a fire.





(Image: London Fire Brigade)



"We sent an ambulance crew, two single responders in cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic to the scene. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

"We treated a patient at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority by ambulance."

The fire was said to be under control at 9.40am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.