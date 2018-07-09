Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a bin lorry and a cyclist in Battersea.
Met Police officers were called at about 5.45pm on Monday, July 9, to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a lorry at the Queen's Circus roundabout.
London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.
The cyclist - a male - was taken to a west London hospital by London Ambulance Service where his condition is critical.
Enquiries are underway to trace injured man's family.
The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested.
Cordons and road closures have been established. Road closures include Chelsea Embankment to Queenstown Road at the junction with Battersea Park Road.
Severe traffic disruption is expected. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Anyone who witnessed this collision but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call South West Command Unit by dialling 101 and quoting reference CAD6494/9JUL.
We will bring you the latest updates below:
Where did the crash take place?
The Queen’s Circus roundabout is very near to Battersea Park.
Road closures include Chelsea Embankment to Queenstown Road at the junction with Battersea Park Road.
Traffic in the area
What we know so far
Good evening and welcome to our blog bringing you the latest updates following a serious crash in Battersea.
This is what we know so far:
- Police were called at 5.45pm to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a lorry at the Queen’s Circus roundabout.
- London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.
- The cyclist - a male - was taken to a west London hospital by London Ambulance Service where his condition is critical.
- The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested.
- Cordons and road closures have been established. Road closures include Chelsea Embankment to Queenstown Road at the junction with Battersea Park Road. Severe traffic disruption is expected. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.
- Anyone who witnessed this collision but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call South West Command Unit by calling 101 and quoting reference CAD6494/9JUL.