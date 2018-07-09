Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a bin lorry and a cyclist in Battersea.

Met Police officers were called at about 5.45pm on Monday, July 9, to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a lorry at the Queen's Circus roundabout.

London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

The cyclist - a male - was taken to a west London hospital by London Ambulance Service where his condition is critical.

Enquiries are underway to trace injured man's family.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested.

Cordons and road closures have been established. Road closures include Chelsea Embankment to Queenstown Road at the junction with Battersea Park Road.

Severe traffic disruption is expected. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone who witnessed this collision but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call South West Command Unit by dialling 101 and quoting reference CAD6494/9JUL.

We will bring you the latest updates below: