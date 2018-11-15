The video will start in 8 Cancel

Video footage revealed the huge commotion at Baron's Court underground station after an alleged trespasser on the tracks.

A clip, taken at the scene on Thursday night (November 15) shows police officers making their way through a huge crowd while yelling “out the way” near the station as blue lights flash in the background.

Amid the evening rush hour, a Transport for London spokesman confirmed there no service between Earl’s Court and Richmond/Ealing Broadway due to alleged trespassers on the track, with severe delays on the rest of both the District and Piccadilly lines.

(Image: Svetlana Gimitskaya)

At 6.30pm, the spokesman said on Twitter that the “trespassers have been dealt with” but the severe delays remained.

Tickets were being accepted on local bus routes. Minor delays remained on the Piccadilly, Circle and District lines by past 8pm.