A heartbreaking appeal has been made from the widow of a taxi driver killed in a drive-by shooting.

Grieving the loss of her "childhood sweetheart", the widow of Bulent Kabala, prays that "anyone with information comes forward" following the death of her husband.

Speaking to the public for help, Mr Kabala's widow, said: "I've lost my childhood sweetheart, my best friend, my husband. My children have lost their dad.

"Nothing in the world I can say will bring him back, but I pray someone, anyone, with information comes forward.

"My family and I need closure. We will not be able to rest until we know justice has been served, so please if you know anything, come forward."

Police were called to Mount Pleasant, at the junction with Edgeworth Road, Barnet, to reports of shots fired, at 11.44pm on February 12.

Officers found 41-year-old Bulent Kabala, of Enfield, suffering from gunshot wounds and sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.15am.

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday (February 15) at Northwick Park Hospital, gave cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

On Tuesday (February 20), detectives released an image of a van they believe was involved.

(Image: Met Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, of the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said enquiries so far indicated the incident was a "targeted hit."

"We know that Bulent got out of his silver Mercedes car just as he had just entered a roundabout, when three or four suspects got out of the Transit van and shot him," DCI McHugh said.

"They then got back into the van and drove off in the direction of Edgeworth Road.

"The van was stolen on January 6 and we are certain that it was in Beaufoy Road on January 16, 18 and 20.

"The van is really distinctive, due to its height and the fact it was a right-hand drive, UK vehicle but was on Polish registration plates.

"I want to know where the van has been, and who has been using it."

Appealing for help, he continued: "It is vital that we hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, and from anyone who can help us understand more about Bulent's life and the people he associated with.

"Any fragment of information could assist the investigation. Please do not assume that we already have your information."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The abandoned blue Ford Transit van was found by officers in Pilgrims Close, Palmers Green, on Wednesday (February 14).

It had been stolen in early January, fitted with stolen Polish number plates and left parked at Beaufoy Road in Tottenham, police said.

The van was at the scene and was subsequently found at Pilgrims Close following the shooting.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Wood Green on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a London police station.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

