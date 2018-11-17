Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened four Barnet emergency workers - with what turned out to be a fake gun - as they tried to help him.

A police officer and three paramedics attended an address in Ducks Island after reports of a suicidal person at around 5pm on Wednesday (November 14).

The man, who is around 40 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of "possessing a firearm or imitation with intent to cause fear of violence" and around 20 weapons were seized from the property.

A Barnet police spokesman said: "We were called to the address after reports of a suicidal person and we forced entry and started assessing a man of around 40 years of age who was there.

"In the middle of the assessment, he began trying to get to knives he had hidden in his home and later produced a replica firearm he had hidden behind the sofa.

"He loaded and cocked it back and then aimed the gun at paramedics and police.

"The police officer drew his taser but did not deploy it and was eventually able to restrain the man with the help of paramedics holding his arms to stop him from firing the gun.

"Afterwards, it was realised that the gun was a decommissioned firearm."

He said a large number of weapons, including "samurai swords, guns and knives", were seized from the property, although all of the guns were either decommissioned or replicas.

All four emergency workers were "safe and well", he added.

The man was taken into police custody and assessed there and an investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this year, MPs backed tougher sentenced for those who violently or sexually assault emergency workers, as reported in the Mirror.