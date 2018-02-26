The video will start in 8 Cancel

Barclays' Eastcote branch has been earmarked for closure after a fall in the number of people using it.

The branch of the bank on the corner of Field End Road and North View will permanently close its doors to customers on June 8.

According to a leaflet published by Barclays, just 79 customers were identified as using the branch exclusively for their banking.

Meanwhile in the past 12 months, 55% of the branch's customers had been using neighbouring branches, according to Barclays.

The number of transactions at the counter also fell from 48,279 in the year from October 2014 to September 2015, to 39,839 between October 2016 and September 2017.

Customers on the shopping arcade will still be able to use free cash machines at Sainsbury's, Nationwide and A&P Food and Wine, all within a short walk of the Barclays.

As well as online, telephone and mobile banking, Barclays customers can use the Post Office in Field End Road for limited services.

Customers can pay cash in, withdraw cash and check their balance using their bank cards as well as paying in and cashing cheques.

The nearest Barclays branch to Eastcote, is the Ruislip branch, followed by Pinner and South Harrow.

