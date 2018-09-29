Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A barbershop is set to reopen after a devastating arson attack in 2016 completely destroyed the premises.

Peter and George, in Horn Lane, Acton , has been trading for over 50 years but was forced to close after a deliberate fire ripped through the building.

The shop was ruined by water damage as firefighters extinguished the blaze but after two years of repairs a new-look barbershop will reopen for business next week.

Mouhleddine Darraz, known locally as Mughi, has owned the shop since 2007 and is looking forward to finally reopening the doors to his business.

He said: "It was an old barbershop, over 50 years old and the one of oldest businesses in Acton.

"We had a fire on October 11, 2016, it was an arson attack above the shop and there was big damage to the whole building.

"There was a lot of water damage to the shop which why it has taken two years to rebuild it again."

Help from a friend

Only 12 days after the attack Mr Darraz continued to trade as a barber in the phone shop next door after owner Abdulah Ali kindly offered the basement as a replacement salon.

Mr Darraz said: "We have been lucky as we had insurance and we were allowed to run the business from the shop next door.

"We did lose some customers after the fire but it rebuilt up again.

"I'm very happy to be opening in the brand new shop and feel lucky to have such good neighbours and have a good bunch of customers. "

Mr Darraz didn't only lose his business, he also lived above the shop where the fire started and was caught up in the blaze.

He said: "The fire was set on the staircase and went into my flat.

"Me and my son had to jump through the window onto next door's roof, we were so shocked and I was so concerned for my 15-year-old son, but I managed to help other families out of the building safely.

"All of the neighbours helped people to get out of the flats and they offered clothes, shoes and water.

"My neighbour allowed us to sleep in her house."

The fire at the premises was caused by Kastoytis Metlovas who carried out a series of arson attacks throughout Acton in the early hours of October 11, 2016.

Nine people, including children, were rescued and two were taken to hospital with minor injuries after breathing in smoke.

Metlovas was sentenced to six years and eleven months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court in April 2017 having been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and five counts of arson.

DC Joe Cato, of Acton CID, said at the time: “This was an extremely dangerous situation involving a number of Arson attacks throughout the Acton area.

“[These] included a residential premises being set alight in the early hours of the morning, forcing residents to jump out of windows in order to escape the burning building.”

Metlovas was also charged and sentenced for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.