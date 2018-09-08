Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of three has "amazingly" survived after a mother and child fell into the path of an oncoming Tube train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it appeared the woman was walking along the platform at Baker Street Underground Station, pushing her child in a buggy, while looking up at the indicator board just before 10.15pm on Friday.

Officers said the woman did not realise how near she was to the edge of the platform and accidentally pushed the buggy wheels over it.

She, the buggy and the child fell on to the track and the father jumped down to help them, police said.

BTP said: "When they saw a train coming, all three were extremely fortunate in being able to move into a pit under the track and the train passed safely over the top of them.

"Amazingly none of them were seriously hurt, but as a precaution they were taken to hospital for check-ups."

Nigel Holness, director of network operations at Transport for London , said: "We are relieved that the family who were involved in the incident at Baker Street last night were able to escape unharmed and we offer them our best wishes.

"Having reviewed footage from our platform cameras and spoken to those involved, we understand this incident was an accident but it does underline the need for all customers to remain behind the yellow line when waiting for trains or walking along the platform.

"I would like to thank the BTP and station staff for their support."