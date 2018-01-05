The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cigarette is thought to have caused a fire flat in Marylebone on Thursday (January 4).

One women left the property before four fire engines and 21 firefighters arrived at the scene in Baker Street . She was was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) is now appealing to smokers to make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished , and have issued a further warning after discovering fire doors - designed to prevent the spread of flames and smoke - had been propped open within the block of flats.

A spokesperson said: “Smoking vastly increases the risk of having a fire in your home.

“We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t you are at risk of starting a fire that could destroy not only your home but your life and the lives of your loved ones.

“We also found a number of fire doors wedged open at this property which is unfortunately something our crews see all too often.

(Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

“Fire doors can play a life saving role, especially in residential buildings as they stop fires from spreading. In September we backed a national fire door safety campaign to explain how important they are.

“It is concerning that the lives of the public and our firefighters are still being put at risk by poorly maintained fire doors and people acting irresponsibly by removing self closers, keeping doors wedged open or even in some cases replacing them.”

Part of the six-roomed apartment was damaged by the fire. LFB was called at 12.35pm and had the flames under control by 1.49pm.

Fire crews from Paddington, Euston, Soho and Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

The fire resulted in the temporary closure of Baker Street between Allsop Place and Marylebone Road.

LFB safety advice for smokers

Make sure you have smoke alarms fitted in every room you regularly use in your home including in the hallways

Never smoke in bed

Always ensure you stub out cigarettes properly and dispose of them carefully

Keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach

Never leave lit cigarettes or cigars unattended

Empty ashtrays carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold

If you must smoke, do it outdoors

