Bailiffs trying to shut down The Battle of Britain Club in Uxbridge were forced to retreat on Friday as club members refused to leave the building.

Despite cutting chains barring the gates and beginning to board up the building, the bailiffs - who were sent in by the RAF Association which wants to hand the lease for the club back to its owners the MoD - had to retreat to seek a possession order.

The club members, most of whom have connections with the decommissioned RAF Uxbridge, are determined they will keep the club open, even though the RAF Association officially closed it on June 30 and gave them a final deadline of 5pm on Thursday (July 19) to remove their equipment and belongings.

The RAF Association says the club must be closed as it has outstanding debts of at least £150,000 including rent arrears of £130,000 that have not been paid since 2004. It says the former club members will be held personally liable for these costs and that they now have no right to be in the building. It says the club's failure to modernise the premises has also been considered.

However, club members claim the lease was never renewed after it expired in 2002 and that nobody ever invoiced the club for payment until it was billed with a huge lump sum earlier this year.

Whilst admitting there were mistakes in administration on both sides, former club chairman Alan Wright - who took over earlier this year but recently stood down - questions why no-one ever tried to enforce the rent payments in the past. He says the picture of what happened almost 20 years ago may not now be clear in documents from either side.

The club is now trying to raise money to fight for its survical in court and has set up a crowdfunding page.

The official RAFA Uxbridge branch has left the club and is now meeting elsewhere, leaving the remaining members of the Battle of Britain club fighting to save it.

In a statement, the RAF Association said: "We completely understand that former members of the branch club will be unhappy about its closure. However, we believe these people may not have been fully informed of the circumstances leading to this closure."

The club, which consists of two prefabricated Nissen huts, has been open for 71 years and lies near to the Battle of Britain bunker from where the epic battle was marshalled. It served RAF Uxbridge service personnel and was the home of the Uxbridge branch of the RAF Association.

Labour councillors recently made an appeal to Hillingdon council to step in and save the club to protect part of the borough's RAF heritage, but council leader Ray Puddifoot said the council could not get involved in internal matters between the club and RAFA.