Baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport celebrated a very famous former colleague's birthday in style.

Freddie Mercury, frontman for legendary band Queen and Feltham's most famous son, was a baggage handler at the airport before Breaking Free and joining the band in 1970.

Mercury, then known as Farrokh Bulsara went from baggage handling while studying at Ealing Art College, where he met Tim Staffel, the bassist for Queen.

Freddie would have been 72-years-old on Wednesday (September 5), had he not passed away from a lung disease, a complication of AIDS, in 1991.

British Airways baggage handlers at Heathrow's Terminal 5 celebrated being Freddie for a day, by performing Mercury-inspired dance moves for travellers, choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor choreographer Lyndon Lloyd.

(Image: Heathrow Airport)

What's more, any passenger travelling through Terminal 5 named Freddie, Frederick or Farokh on Wednesday were invited, along with their travel companions, to use British Airways’ First lounge, accessed through the exclusive First Wing.

Queen memorabilia is also popping up in the departures area of the terminal, with the celebrations helping to raise money for Queen's charity, the Mercury Phoenix Trust, as well as celebrating the upcoming cinematic release of Bohemian Rhapsopdy, a film tribute to the band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury.

(Image: Heathrow Airport)

Parts of the movie were filmed at Heathrow, and depict Freddie's life from a refugee from Zanzibar to his life in Feltham, before going from "bags to riches".

Virinder Bansal, a Baggage Service Manager at Heathrow, who also stars in the video, said: “Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to ‘Break Free’ and celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues.

"We hope passengers at Terminal 5 enjoy our surprising and unique welcome to the UK, before we return to work. After all, The Show Must Go On”.

(Image: Heathrow Airport)

Adam Dewey, one of British Airways’ baggage managers, said: “Freddie Mercury is an undisputed rock legend and it has been an absolute blast planning his birthday celebrations at Heathrow, where he once worked.

“Myself and the other baggage handlers taking part have put everything into these dance routines and we can’t wait to see the faces on holidaymakers when they strut their stuff in the arrivals hall!

"The new film Bohemian Rhapsody has proved a great inspiration for all of us and we can’t wait to be hot-stepping our way to the premiere next month!”