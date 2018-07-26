The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 11-month old baby boy who was stabbed in Feltham is still in hospital more than a month after the attack.

According to police the baby is now in a stable condition and continues to be treated in hospital seven and a half weeks after he and his mother were stabbed.

Police were called to a double stabbing at the Oriel Estate in Feltham at around 7pm on June 4.

The 32-year-old mother suffered minor injuries in the assault which left the baby fighting for his life -he was still in a critical condition nearly three weeks after the assault.

On Thursday (July 26) a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told getwestlondon : "The baby is in a stable condition and is receiving medical treatment in hospital."

A 26-year-old man, Rehan Khan, handed himself into police after a manhunt for him was launched following the shocking attack.

He was charged with attempting to murder a baby and woman and pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey where he appeared via video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison on July 6.

A five-day trial is fixed for November 26.