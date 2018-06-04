Rents are rising 11 times faster than wages in Hillingdon

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Average rents in Hillingdon have risen 11 times faster than wages over the past six years, pricing "younger people out of the housing market".

Between 2011 and 2017, the average rent for a two-bed property in the area rose by 35.1%, with the median cost in 2017, £1,250 a month.

However, average monthly earnings have risen by just 3.2%, according to analysis by the GMB union.

Hounslow has seen the average rent rise by 35%, 4.1 times faster than the average rise in wages of 8.6%, with a similar gap in Ealing , where rents rose by 32.5%, 3.8 times faster than the 8.6% rise in wages.

In Harrow , average rents rose by 35.9%, while average monthly wages were up 10.4%, while in Westminster , where the median rent for a two-bed property was £2,492 in 2017, average rents rose by 9.5% between 2011 and 2017, while average monthly wages were up 3.3%.

Hammersmith and Fulham saw a 23.2% rise in rents, compared to a 14.3% rise in wages, while rents in Brent were up 15.4% compared to a 13.1% rise in wages. There was no information on wage rises for Kensington and Chelsea , although rents rose by 21.7% to a median of £3,033 for a two-bed property.

In England as a whole, between 2011 and 2017, rent has increased by 18.2%, with the average 2-bedroom flat costing £650 per month.

Meanwhile wages have risen by just 9.8%.

'Massive shortage of homes for rent at reasonable rents'

Warren Kenny, GMB Regional Secretary said: "These high rents are here to stay. So too are younger workers living for longer in private sector rental accommodation.

"As a direct consequence, employers must be prepared to pay much higher wages to staff to enable them to afford these much higher rents.

"If employers don't respond with higher pay they will face staff shortages as workers, especially younger people, are priced out of housing market.

"It makes little sense for these workers to spend a full week at work only to pay most of their earnings in rents. They will vote with their feet.

"Policy mistakes have made the housing position for lower paid workers worse. Council homes for rents at reasonable levels were aimed at housing the families of workers in the lower pay grades and did it successfully for generations.

"These were sold off - but crucially not replaced as a matter of Tory dogma. Housing benefits was introduced instead to help pay rents for those on lower paid and the costs to the taxpayer has ballooned to over £24 billion a year. It would have been far cheaper to build the council homes.

"The chickens are now coming home to roost on these policy mistakes. There is a massive shortage of homes for rent at reasonable rents for workers in the lower pay grades. There is now no alternative to higher pay to pay these higher rents plus a step change upwards in building homes for rent at reasonable rents.

"Higher pay especially for younger workers is now an essential part of the solution."

The figures come from a new study by the GMB Union in London and Southern regions of official data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). It shows the median rent of a 2-bedroom flat in 2017, the percentage change in rent-prices between 2011 and 2017, and the percentage change in monthly earnings between the 2011 and 2017.