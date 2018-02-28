Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Drayton mum-of-five was horrified to discover her six-year-old autistic son was being forced to wear a fluorescent yellow bib at school.

Joanne Logan, 42, claims she only found out her son Charlie was being made to wear a bib "so teachers know he's autistic" when he told her about it.

Charlie is a Year 1 pupil at Cherry Lane Primary School and first told his mum he was being made to wear a bib at break times on Thursday (February 22).

Speaking to getwestlondon on Friday (February 23), Ms Logan said she was "fuming" and described the school's actions as "disgusting" and "discrimination".

She said: "It's just not right - it's massive discrimination!

"Looking back on it I think the classroom teacher mentioned a bib during the week - but I didn't really think about it, it didn't click until Charlie said something.

"When he came home on Thursday (February 22) he said about wearing a bib at break times - and I was like, "Oh? - what kind of bib?" and he told me it's silver and yellow, and he said: 'My teachers have said I have to wear a bib so that they know where I am at break times'."

She added: "I knew during lunch break he's not always allowed out because he has been accused of hurting the other children, I know there's an issue there which the school have to work with me on.

"But they seem to think the best way to deal with it is to make him wear a bib so that teachers know that he's autistic.

"I wasn't informed about this by any means! - They decided to do this and it's disgusting - it's discrimination!"

She added: "As far as I'm aware in the mainstream part of the school Charlie is the only child made to where a bib.

"I'm so upset - I can't believe it's even allowed! I'm totally fuming!

"I've told Charlie he must never wear the bib, whatever they say to him, he should never put it on."

Ms Logan had to wait until Tuesday (February 27) before she could speak to the school's headmaster, Steve Whitehouse, about Charlie's situation.

Following the meeting a decision was made that Charlie would no longer have to wear a bib.

In a statement to getwestlondon the school claimed Ms Logan was previously informed about the bib.

A Cherry Lane Primary School spokesman said: "Decisions made concerning the welfare of all Cherry Lane pupils are done so on an individual needs basis.

"We always have their safety at the forefront of our practice to ensure that some vulnerable children are constantly supported. Visibility tabards (reflective vests) are used for a variety of reasons in our playground.

"Parents are always consulted prior to actions taken regarding the individual needs of their children.

"Should a parent change their mind regarding our practice, we work with them accordingly."

