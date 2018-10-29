Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at Barons Court Tube station after a man fell onto the tracks.

The arrest came after British Transport Police were called to the London Underground station at 11.15pm on Sunday (October 28).

A man in his 30s had ended up on the tracks at the station and suffered minor injuries. He was not struck by a train but was taken to hospital for treatment.

While at the Tube station, police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken into custody and enquiries are being made by police as to how the victim ended up on the tracks.

British Transport Police detectives are appealing for anyone at the station late last night to get in touch with any information they may have.

A BTP Spokesperson said: "If you were at the station and saw what happened, please contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 606 of 29/10/2018.

"Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."