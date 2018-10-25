Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two male police officers were attacked with a screwdriver in Barnet after attempting to speak to a man.

Police called to a burglary at approximately 4.45pm on Wednesday (October 24) were stopped by a member of the public, who told them a man carrying a screwdriver was acting suspiciously in Lawrence Gardens.

When police approached him, they were attacked, with the Met saying one officer was injured on the head and the other on his arm.

The officers were taken by the London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital.

Their injuries are not life-threatening but the 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.