Southall MP Virendra Sharma says it’s vital the causes of knife crime are uncovered so his constituency can be made safer for future generations.

Speaking after two stabbings in the space of three days in the town last month, Mr Sharma said that as a father and grandfather he wanted to make sure the scourge of knife crime was dealt with.

He said: “We need to make sure we protect the safety of future generations.

“We need to find out if it’s gang violence or just between individuals, whether it’s a personal thing or whether there are other cultural reasons for it.

“The police have a responsibility to find out the reasons for that.”

On Monday March 19, a 48-year-old man who has been named as Balbir Johal died in hospital after a knife attack in Marlborough Road.

Two men have since been charged with Mr Johal's murder .

Then on Wednesday March 21, an 18-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed in the leg outside Greenford High School in Lady Margaret Road.

School head Mathew Cramer said afterwards that two sixth formers had been "assaulted by outsiders" .

A 20-year-old woman has subsequently been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

(Image: Google Maps)

But despite the violence, Mr Sharma said it was not fair to single out Southall as a hotspot for knife crime.

He said: “Crime is not local to one area, it will happen in every area, but it’s wrong to say it’s being ignored and that we’re not interested in it.

“As a father and a grandfather, you are naturally concerned about it.

“I think Ealing Borough Council and the police are working hard on it to try to find out the reasons for it and the police have a responsibility to find out the reasons for it.”

The death of Mr Johal was the second stabbing fatality in Southall this year.

On February 19, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in an incident in Halliday Square .

Previously in June last year, a 19-year-old man had his throat slit in a broad daylight attack in Southall Broadway.

In London as a whole there were 137 offences involving a knife per 100,000 people in 2016/17 - a marked increase of 23 offences per 100,000 from the previous 12 months.

The number of fatal shootings and stabbings in London since January this year has doubled since the same period in 2017.

In response the government has launched a £1.35m anti-knife crime campaign based on a series of advertisements which will run on social media and digital channels aimed at 10 to 21-year-olds.

