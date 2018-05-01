The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson - with intent to endanger life - after a fire broke out at The Continental Hotel in Hounslow.

Dozens of guests and staff were evacuated after the blaze after a linen cupboard set a light at the hotel, in Lampton Road, on Saturday April 14.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped 22 people escape from the third floor and five from the fourth floor to get out, while another 35 people fled the building before London Fire Brigade arrived.

Two weeks after the fire, a 28-year-old man was held in custody at a west London police station.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on Monday (April 30).

(Image: Simon Tuhill/London Fire Brigade)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The arrest follows a fire that occurred around 11.42pm on Saturday April 14 at the Continental Hotel in Lampton Road, Hounslow.

"The London Ambulance Service called police who attended along with the London Fire Brigade. No one was reported injured.

"The fire was initially deemed non suspicious but was later treated as arson after new evidence came to light."

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to the fire at the hotel, with crews from Heston and Feltham fire stations attending the scene.