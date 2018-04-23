The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage girl has been arrested by police after two other teenagers were stabbed in West Kensington.

Police were called to North End Road at around 5.35pm on Monday (April 23) after reports of a stabbing in the area.

The two teenage girls who were injured in the incident were taken away by a London Air Ambulance, which landed in Lillie Road, near the junction with North End Road.

Both girls were taken to a west London hospital, where they remain in a stable condition. A Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon that both girls are believed to be in a non life-threatening condition.

A teenage girl, whose age has not yet been confirmed by police, was arrested at the scene and has been taken to a west London police station, where she remains.

Pictures show police cordons near to the Clarence pub. North End Road was closed for over an hour while police dealt with the crime scene.

The busy road later reopened to traffic and buses shortly before 7pm.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident.