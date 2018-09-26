The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was arrested by police in Stanmore after reports that an elderly dog was thrown off a first floor balcony.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a small Jack Russell dog thrown off a first floor balcony.

Metropolitan Police in Harrow were called to Binyon Crescent on Monday (September 24) just around 6.30pm and arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty as well as criminal damage and handling stolen goods.

The Harrow Police A Team were nearby and were able to find the do in question and take him to the vets for a check up.

Harrow Police say the man has now been released under investigation, while they continue to make enquiries in to the incident.

A spokesperson for Harrow police told getwestlondon: "The informant stated that they had witnessed a male throw a small Jack Russel dog off a first floor balcony.

"The suspect has been arrested for animal cruelty as well as criminal damage and handling stolen goods.

"He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."