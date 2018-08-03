The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following a pre-planned raid, a 20-year-old man was arrested in West Drayton on suspicion of terror-related offences on Thursday evening (August 2).

Armed police and anti-terror detectives descended on a property on Fairway Avenue at around 6.30pm, and arrested one man on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts.

The arrest was initially reported by the Metropolitan Police as happening in north-west London, but we can confirm the arrest took place on Fairway Avenue.

Several people took to social media to describe a large police presence in the area, stating that firearms officers were seen around a property on the road.

One witness reported seeing up to eight police cars involved in the operation, and several firearms officers surrounding the property.

The man is being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and is in custody at a south London police station.

*If you spot a breaking incident in west London let us know about it by sending a message to the Get West London Facebook page.