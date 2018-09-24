The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police, a dog unit and a police helicopter were called to a housing estate in Harrow after reports of gunshots.

A search of the Grange Farm estate in South Harrow was conducted on Sunday night (September 23) after gunshots were reportedly heard in the area.

Various units of Metropolitan police including an armed response unit, the Met's Dog Unit and the National Police Air Service were all called to the streets in and around the estate to search for victims or suspects shortly after 7pm.

However, officers were not even able to find any evidence of shots having been fired.

(Image: Richard Williams)

No injuries were reported on the estate and no arrests were made, however police are continuing to make enquiries about the gunshots.

The housing estate is adjacent to the South Harrow police station, which was retained as Harrow's 24-hour police station late last year following a public campaign .

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5755/23SEP or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.