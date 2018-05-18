The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man is believed to have been threatened with a gun while operating an ATM in a Harrow shopping parade.

The victim was believed to have been filling cash into the machine in Northolt Road, South Harrow, when the suspect approached him and threatened him with a firearm.

Armed police were called to the scene at 10.18 am on Friday (May 18), to reports of an attempted robbery outside a shop in Northolt Road.

Detectives believe the suspect then made off in a vehicle, and no arrests have been made.

Part of the car park of the Asda store in Northolt Road was reportedly cordoned off by police, with a number of detectives and officers investigating the scene.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed that there were no items stolen and nobody was injured in the incident.

Officers from the Met Police's Flying Squad, which specialises in commercial robberies, is investigating the incident.