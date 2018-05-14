The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed officers have been called out to Brent after a firearm was discharged on Monday morning (May 14).

At around 8.39am, Metropolitan Police was called to Stag Lane, at the junction with Beverley Drive, in Kingsbury .

Officers arrived and found a firearm had been discharged , a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

(Image: Kiran Hirani)

There have been no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Armed officers were patrolling the area around Stag Lane while a police cordon remained in place at the scene.

Police enquiries continue. Anyone with information about the firearm incident can call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.